Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

