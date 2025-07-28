Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. A SPAC III Acquisition comprises 1.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A SPAC III Acquisition were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000.
A SPAC III Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.
A SPAC III Acquisition Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than A SPAC III Acquisition
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.