Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. A SPAC III Acquisition comprises 1.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A SPAC III Acquisition were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

