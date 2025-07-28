Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Stake Increased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGMI. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $446,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0%

WGMI stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

