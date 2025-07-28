Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,175,000 after buying an additional 1,475,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

