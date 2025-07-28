New Republic Capital LLC Purchases 278 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.8%

QUAL stock opened at $186.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

