New Republic Capital LLC Sells 521 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

TSLA opened at $316.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

