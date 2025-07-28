MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

