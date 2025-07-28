Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3,012.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 144.4% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,340. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $495.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

