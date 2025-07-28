Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) vs. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head-To-Head Survey

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onity Group and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Onity Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Onity Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Walker & Dunlop”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million 0.32 $33.90 million $2.85 13.47 Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.29 $108.17 million $2.92 26.16

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70% Walker & Dunlop 8.68% 8.99% 3.56%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Onity Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

