Avalon Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Avalon Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management owned 2.11% of VanEck Real Assets ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $617,000.

Shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

