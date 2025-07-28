Avalon Capital Management Buys Shares of 416,118 Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 416,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.52% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KROP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KROP opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

