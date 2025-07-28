Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

