AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6%

AZO opened at $3,819.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,711.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,599.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

