Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,361,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $664,447,000 after purchasing an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.28 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $236.54. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

