Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 680 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $235.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.70.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

