Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $18.26 Million Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $512.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.03 and its 200 day moving average is $475.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

