Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 32,110 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.8%

IDXX opened at $565.19 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

