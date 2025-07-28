Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,181 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6%

MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.