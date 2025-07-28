AWM Capital LLC Buys 41,793 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,329,000 after buying an additional 683,205 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,429,000 after buying an additional 121,187 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,689,000 after buying an additional 391,676 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,207,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,282,000 after buying an additional 251,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,265,000 after purchasing an additional 181,608 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

