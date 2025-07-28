AWM Capital LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

