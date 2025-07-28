Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 30,376 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $79,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 54.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8%

ECL opened at $271.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

