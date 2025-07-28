AWM Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $113.18 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

