Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 270.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $848.19.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $902.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $862.09 and a 200-day moving average of $762.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.