Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 4.3%
BATS JAJL opened at $28.34 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile
The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.