AWM Capital LLC Cuts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

