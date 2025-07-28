Wincap Financial LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wincap Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.