4,526 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

