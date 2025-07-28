Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

