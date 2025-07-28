Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,884,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,303,000 after buying an additional 516,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $207.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,728.75. This represents a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,675 shares of company stock worth $39,794,121. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.