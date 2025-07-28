Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 17,343.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $194,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $161.56 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

