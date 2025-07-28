NYL Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,340,000 after acquiring an additional 284,882 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $131.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

