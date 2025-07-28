NYL Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

EXE stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

