Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

