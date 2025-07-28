Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lessened by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Shares of BX stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

