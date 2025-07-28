Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after buying an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

