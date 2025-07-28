Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $125.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.