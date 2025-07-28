NYL Investors LLC Sells 4,786,000 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 16.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

