Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after buying an additional 432,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $264.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

