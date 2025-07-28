Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

