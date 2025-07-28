Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Shares of ULTA opened at $514.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $515.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

