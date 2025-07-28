NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

