Norden Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $185.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

