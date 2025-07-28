Ibex Investors LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Nayax accounts for about 18.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Nayax were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nayax by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nayax by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nayax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

