Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 645,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.63 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.49 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

