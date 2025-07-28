Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CGUS opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.