Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $586.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

