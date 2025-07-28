Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

