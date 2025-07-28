Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

