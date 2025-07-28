Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $264,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

