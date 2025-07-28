Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,773 shares of company stock worth $98,711,043 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $249.92 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.81 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.12.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

